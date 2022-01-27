ABC responds after another store is robbed, employee assaulted

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority is weighing in on a recent robbery at one of its stores.

The ABC store in North Chesterfield along Stonebridge Plaza Avenue was robbed Wednesday. Chesterfield police said a man was caught on surveillance video walking into the store and grabbing several items.

Police also said when an employee confronted the man, he assaulted them.

ABC sent a statement to 8News Thursday saying, “Our employees are dedicated to serving paying customers. Individuals who choose to steal from a store and assault our staff are not welcome. Thankfully, in this case, our employee is ok. We will continue to work with Chesterfield Police to ensure this individual is brought to justice.”

Two Chesterfield police officers were spotted going inside the ABC store and walking to nearby businesses Thursday afternoon.

According to police, the man is suspected of shoplifting from this same store five times before the robbery.

One locality over, Richmond Police are investigating a burglary at the Carytown ABC store.

It happened early Friday morning and cameras captured the burglar breaking in, shattering glass and stealing tequila and cognac. The man stumbled over a bottle while leaving the store.

If you have any information about either incident, contact the Chesterfield and Richmond police departments.