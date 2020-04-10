ABC store in Bon Air closed after employee’s parent tests positive for COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority temporarily closed its store in Bon Air on Wednesday “out of an abundance of caution” after the parent of an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

A Virginia ABC spokesperson confirmed Friday in an email to 8News that the store at 2610 Buford Road was closed. The employee lives with the parent, who is asymptomatic, but has not shown any symptoms of the virus and was last at work on April 5.

“For the safety of these employees and our customers, the store will undergo a thorough deep cleaning and sanitization. We will continue to work with the remaining employees at this store and will follow guidance from the Virginia Department of Health on what precautions they should take,” Dawn Eischen, the public relations manager of Virginia ABC, wrote in the email. “Human Resources is reaching out to the employees of this store and their families to offer guidance and assistance.”

For more coronavirus coverage, click here.