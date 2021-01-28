About 7,000 Richmond area seniors can get a COVID-19 vaccine this weekend

A healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at the vaccine centre that has been set up in central Newcastle, Scotland Monday Jan. 11, 2021. The centre is one of the seven mass vaccination centres that opened Monday as the government continues to ramp up the coronavirus vaccination programme. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — About 7,000 Richmond area seniors who are eligible for the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine will be able to get it at one of three events happening this weekend.

These senior specific events will be happening from Friday Jan. 29, through Sunday Jan. 31.

“Seniors are such a vital part of our community and they’ve gone through such hardship this pandemic, we’re grateful for this opportunity to serve them.” said Amy Popovich, Nurse Manager at RHHD.

The Virginia Department of Health said they will be giving shots to people primarily 75-years-old and up from the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts, Chesterfield Health District and Chickahominy Health Districts.

The VDH said seniors who filled out an interest form will be contacted in order to make an appointment for one of this weekend’s events. The department strongly encourages seniors who filled out a form to check their email and answer their phone.

Phone calls will be made between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. The VDH said schedulers will work through the interest form lists, and seniors will receive one email and two phone calls before they move onto the next person.

Because of the high volume of registrations, the VDH said they are unable to accept calls back from seniors, which is why it is important people answer their phone.

In addition, the VDH said seniors who receive an email to complete it by the deadline listed.

These senior vaccination events will have adjustments to make them more accusable. Some of these features include a limited option for seniors to be vaccinated in their car, shorter walking distances and additional staff to increase the time spent with each patient.

“In addition to offering our communities this life-saving resource, we’ve also heard that the experience has been good overall,” said Jackson Baynard, Henrico County Emergency Manager. “We want to create a comfortable and safe environment for our seniors.”

The health department said these events are part of a reallocation of the health systems’ vaccine supply to distribute it to priority populations. They said VCU Health System has donated vaccines to this effort, which will help supplement existing health district’s supply. The VDH said this is essential because the elderly population makes up more than 75 percent of Virginia’s COVID-19 related deaths.

“We understand the significance this partnership across health systems and the local health districts will play for our senior adults,” said Alexander Samuel, MD, Director of Chesterfield Health District. “We are taking the responsibility of vaccinating this community very seriously.”

Qualifying individuals who are interested in getting a COVID-19 vaccine in the future should fill out a form or call for assistance. Here’s where you can register: