‘Active explosive device’ found in car during traffic stop in Richmond; man charged

Richmond, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesapeake man is in custody after police discovered an active explosive device in his car on Arthur Ashe Boulevard Saturday night.

At approximately 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Virginia State Police initiated a traffic stop for a wrong-way driver on Arthur Ashe Boulevard near the Diamond. The driver of the Toyota Rav4 was later identified as 22-year-old Harrison Sellers of Chesapeake.

As troopers approached the car, they say Sellers attempted to flee and struggled with the officers. He was taken into custody without further incident.

An incendiary device was located in Sellers’ possession, along with a hand saw, wooden shields, gas mask and a shovel fashioned into a spear. After examination by a State Police bomb technician, the incendiary object was confirmed to be an active explosive device.

Sellers was charged with one felony count of manufacture, possession, use, etc. of fire bombs or explosive materials or devices (Code of Virginia 18.2-85) and reckless driving. The investigation remains ongoing.