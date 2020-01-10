After 26 years, 8News Anchor Morgan Dean says farewell

It’s not a goodbye, but a “see ya ’round!”

Friday is my last day on the air here at 8News. I want to say a great big thank you to all of the viewers who’ve invited me into their homes, gyms, workplaces, mancaves, she-sheds, etc.

Thanks to all of my friends on social media who keep me laughing during the commercial breaks each and every day. I know you have a choice, thanks for picking 8News to start your day. I’ve been honored to be a part of your day.

A big thank you to all of the non-profits, charities and local organizations who trusted me to help emcee and fundraise at events across RVA. Volunteering warms my heart and lets me see how awesome and giving folks here in the area really are.

I’m finishing up a 26-year career (I started four days after graduating college with a head full of brown hair and a much smaller waistline) here at 8News, and I’m going to miss the team — AKA, my second family very much.

As hard as it is to say goodbye to Matt, Katie, Michelle, and all of the top-notch producers and production folks that work hard here in the mornings, I’m very much looking forward to getting some sleep. 1:53 a.m. comes very, very early! I don’t yet know what the future holds for me, but I’m not leaving RVA — this is my home and my community. I’ll keep you posted on where I land in the future.

For now, you can catch me taking a nap and sleeping in. But not too late, so I can still get up and watch my friends on “Good Morning Richmond.”

If you would like to wish Morgan farewell, leave him a comment on his Facebook page.