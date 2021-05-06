After House Concerts look forward to potential lift of social distancing restrictions on June 15

DOSWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Social distancing could soon be a thing of the past in Virginia. Gov. Ralph Northam plans to lift all capacity and social distancing restrictions on June 15 if the state’s COVID-19 data continues to trend downwards.

This is welcome news for After Hours Concerts at Meadow Event Park. The annual concert series kicks off in the new location on May 14 with Jamey Johnson.

Larry Creeger, executive producer of After Hours Concerts, said they moved from Innsbrook to Meadow Event Park because of its bigger location.

“We set up for the best case scenario and the worst case scenario,” Creeger explained.

The typical After Hours Concert brings a few thousand people, which will be no problem for the huge outdoor space, which could potentially hold more than 30,000 people.

“When you can accommodate upwards of 25, 30,000 people in the area, you can easily have people feel comfortable wherever they are. There’s not going to be any problems with social distance here. Not one bit,” Creeger said.

He said that with the current social distancing rules in place, concertgoers will either be assigned seats that are spread apart or will be assigned a six-foot diameter “bubble” on the lawn, depending on which ticket they purchase.

Map of the concert space at Meadow Event Park.

Currently in Virginia, outdoor entertainment venues can operate at 30% capacity and must require social distancing. On May 15, that capacity limit will increase to 50%. Social distancing will still be required.

However, that all could change come June 15 when Gov. Northam hopes to lift capacity and social distancing restrictions across the board.

That means the After Hours Concerts will allow people to gather, and stand or sit where they please in the general admission area.

“We take the bubbles up and we move the seats together. Everything else stays the same pretty much,” Creeger explained.

When it comes to masks, Northam is not setting a firm date to end that mandate. He plans to follow the CDC’s guidance.

Nonetheless, seeing things return to normal after nearly a year and a half is music to Creeger’s ears.



“We are exhausted but you know what? I get goosebumps. I really have goosebumps because people call on the telephone and they go, ‘Oh my God, you’re going to be open? This is unbelievable. You’re really going to be open?!’,” Creeger explained.

For information on the After Hours Concerts at Meadow Event Park line up and to purchase tickets, click here.