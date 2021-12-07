After mysterious Virginia crash, call to mom, man found dead on road over two miles away

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are working to piece together the chain of events that resulted in a 27-year-old Ohio man being found dead on Route 1.

Police have determined that a man had been traveling north in a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu on Interstate 85 sometime before 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday. At 6:35 a.m. a state trooper patrolling the area found the vehicle damaged and abandoned on the interstate.

The trooper searched the area but said there was no driver in sight. The vehicle was then towed away to open back up the travel lane.

Two hours later, first responders were called to a spot on Route 1, 2.5 miles away where a pedestrian had been seen lying in the road. At the scene, they determined the pedestrian was dead.

Police investigating the pedestrian death determined the man found on Route 1 was Ohio resident 27-year-old Shameek Kyree Price, the same person who had been driving the Chevrolet. Police did not state whether Price had been fatally injured on Route 1 or elsewhere.

According to police, Price had called his mom after crashing the Chevrolet and told her he had been by hit a tractor trailer on the interstate. But as of Tuesday evening, Virginia State Police do not have any reports of a crash involving two vehicles in that area.

The damage to Price’s vehicle was on the front end of the car.

Anyone with more information about the crash on Interstate 85 or the pedestrian death can call Virginia State Police at (757)424-6800 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.