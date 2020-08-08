After rescue by Stafford County deputy, bald eagles released back into wild

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia deputy known as the ‘Eagle Whisperer’ has released two bald eagles into the wild.

Stafford County Sheriff’s Deputy Anthony McCall helped to save the birds after they fell from their nest during a storm back in May.

The Sheriff’s Office say the bald eagles have been recovering at the Wildlife Center of Virginia. On Thursday, the president of the Wildlife Center brought the birds back to the capture location and along with Deputy McCall released them to the wild.

But why is Deputy McCall nicknamed the “Eagle Whisperer?” It’s because McCall has rescued 19 bald eagles over the last 13 years!

LATEST HEADLINES: