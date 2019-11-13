After snowfall, officials remind locals how to stay prepared

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond witnessed snow for the first time this fall season, and the threat of icy roads lingers as the temperatures continue to drop.

“It was a shock, it was definitely a shock, but it turned out to kind of be a pleasant surprise,” said VCU student Madeline Jeremiah.

As locals in the Richmond area woke up to snowflakes and flurries outside, some spoke to 8News about how the inclement weather impacted their plans Tuesday.

“I wasn’t expecting it. When I looked out the window, I saw it raining, snowing and I really didn’t want to walk to work,” said VCU student Javar Verryman.

“Nobody really thought it was going to snow,” said VCU student Ben Ngu. “Some of my classmates thought they got their classes canceled, not me, unfortunately.”

As the days grow colder, officials are reminding Richmonders how to stay safe in freezing temperatures. Police say to never leave your car running and unlocked during winter weather. It’s an invitation for car thieves, police say, who see a spike in break-ins during the winter months.

Also, limit your time outside and dress in warmer clothes. Make sure to keep your head, hands, and feet covered.

“In the wintertime, it makes you decide, question if you want to go to class or not especially walking through Richmond in between the buildings, we get a lot of wind. It may be 30 degrees outside, but when you walk in between the buildings it makes you feel like it’s 15 below,” Berryman said.

For one VCU student, the colder months make him wish for the warmer days.

“I wish it was summer,” Ngu said, “I really wish it was summer.”

On Wednesday morning, the roads are expected to be slick and temperatures will be in the 20s according to Chief Meteorologist John Bernier. Be sure to drive safely and stay cautious.