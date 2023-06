POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Powhatan County Public Schools canceled all activities scheduled for after 3 p.m. on Monday, June 26, due to severe weather warnings.

The school district made the announcement Monday morning, explaining that summer school students and families would be notified.

StormTracker8 meteorologists are expecting strong to severe storms throughout Central Virginia from 3 to 11 p.m. There may be heavy downpours, flooding, damaging winds and hail throughout the region.