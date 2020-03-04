Ahead of Mormon temple groundbreaking, church donates 40,000 pounds of goods

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The countdown to Virginia’s first Mormon temple has begun.

Construction on the new Henrico County church is set to begin in April. In celebration of the impending milestone, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints donated 40,000 pounds of food and hygiene items to be distributed to area churches.

Over the next four months, items will be delivered and stored at the Bishop Storehouse in Chesterfield before distribution to local houses of worship.

The donations brought out faith leaders from 10 congregations and a special visit from one the 12 Apostles from the Church of Latter-day Saints.

“Virginia is a particular region of strength, we have many, a large number of members,” said Elder D. Todd Christofferson, Apostle of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The closest temple for Virginia members resides in Washington D.C. When construction on the temple is complete, members won’t have to travel far to worship or attend special sacraments and ceremonies.

“This is centrally located for Virginia, Henrico County, and Richmond area,” Christofferson said. “I would say for the state of Virginia our greatest population density, speaking of church members here.”

The church will welcome non-members in hopes of sharing their mission.

Elder D. Todd Christofferson- Apostle of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“There will be an open house, we’ll invite all of the public to see and visit, to see what we do there, how it’s organized,” Christofferson said.

The two-story, 36,000 square feet and 11-acre structure will be located on Staples Mills Road. The groundbreaking will commence on April 11. The temple is expected to open in 2022.

