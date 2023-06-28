HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — After thunderstorms pummeled across the eastern region, U.S. airports saw widespread flight delays and cancellations that brought many out of state travelers to the Richmond International Airport.

According to flight tracker Flight Aware, as of Wednesday evening, 5,500 flights have been delayed and 1,800 cancelled nationwide.

Travelers who spoke with 8News say their flights aren’t the only problem, since they also have luggage at their connecting destinations.

Robb Merchant booked a flight from Portugal to Charlotte with Lufthansa Airline. Merchant had to make stops, including an airline change to United Airlines in Newark, New Jersey.

When he arrived in Newark, his troubles began when his flight was cancelled.

Merchant was told his flight was cancelled because of inclement weather, but he says he was confused since weather conditions looked fine.

“Another reason we were told was that there were air traffic controller shortage[s] in Dallas, and so there that was impacting a ripple effect,” Merchant said, “Another thing we heard was that the flight crews were reaching the end of their ability to work because they were running up against their limits.”

After six hours of standing in line and failed attempts to rebook flights, United Airlines was able to get him a flight to Richmond. But he is still facing issues, since his luggage is in Newark and he has nowhere to stay.

“What am I going to do, they’re not paying for a hotel,” he said, “I feel like I haven’t slept in a week, I just want it to be finished.”

Merchant was able to book a rental car to drive to Charlotte but he will still have to find a way to retrieve his luggage. He tells 8News he’s out of hundreds of dollars dealing with cancellations in a week when he should have been with family.

After the chaos of cancelled flights and inclement weather this week, AAA expects 4th of July weekend travel to hit record numbers this weekend. More than 50 million people are projected to travel for the holiday weekend, setting a new record for the holiday.

Dion Domicello is not flying this weekend, but still hopes to get back to New York by train on time.

“I have a job, and I have a summer tournament for basketball…our first game is Monday so I have to get everything ready so it’s very important that I get back on time,” Domicello said.

Richmond International Airport directors tell 8News it’s important for travelers to be watchful of weather, monitor flight statuses and maintain contact information for hotels, rental cars and respective airline companies.