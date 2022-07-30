RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Potter’s Craft Cider, a hard cider producer in Albemarle County, is relocating and expanding its production to meet growing out-of-state demand.

“We are entering an exciting new chapter for Potter’s Craft Cider and are thrilled to be moving into a new production facility,” said Potter’s Craft Cider co-founder Tim Edmond. “We have immense gratitude for the support we have received from our community, the Commonwealth, and Albemarle County.”

The company will be taking over an 11,500-square-foot vacant warehouse in the Woolen Mills District near downtown Charlottesville to house the new cidery.

The project will result in $900,000 of new capital investment, the creation of eight new jobs and a tripling of production capacity leading to the purchase of an additional 1.5 million pounds of Virginia-grown apples over the next three years.

Potter’s Craft Cider was established in 2011 by Tim Edmond and Dan Potter as one of Virginia’s first hard cideries. Using Virginia-grown heirloom and traditional cider apples, the company is known for producing ciders in the dry, farmhouse style.

During the pandemic, Potter’s Craft Cider pivoted to increased wholesale distribution. The strategy was effective, with sales growing by 30% and their market presence expanding up and down the East Coast.

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) partnered with Albemarle County to secure this project for Virginia. Governor Youngkin announced a discretionary award of $50,000 from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Fund, which is administered by VDACS. Albemarle County and the Albemarle County Economic Development Authority will match the grant with local funds.

“Potter’s Craft Cider’s commitment to supporting local growers and crafting innovative beverages inspire Virginians to celebrate the rich heritage of apple production in the Commonwealth,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “We are thrilled for their expansion as the cider they produce attracts individuals from near and far to get a taste of Virginia and experience the unparalleled ambiance life here offers.”