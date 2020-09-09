ALDI expands curbside grocery pickup in Richmond area

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — ALDI announced Wednesday that the grocery story is expanding its curbside pickup for the majority of its Richmond-area stores, with the aim of making it available to nearly 600 stores across the U.S. by the end of July.

“Our Curbside Grocery Pickup pilot was quickly embraced by our customers and demand for this service has continued to increase. We’re pleased to be bringing this service to customers across 35 states over the next several weeks,” Jason Hart, the CEO of ALDI U.S., said in a statement.

In order to find whether your local ALDI store offers curbside pickup now, customers can visit the company’s site or use the mobile app. You can shop online and have your groceries dropped off while remaining in one of the store’s designated parking spots.

“We are always looking for ways to make the ALDI shopping experience even more convenient and accessible for everyone. Whether shopping in-store, or online for delivery or pickup, we’ll continue to be here to safely serve our customers,” Hart continued.