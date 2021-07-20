Algae bloom advisories expanded for Lake Anna, multiple areas for swimmers to avoid

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Boaters and swimmers planning to head to Lake Anna are being asked to avoid two separate branches of the lake experiencing dangerous algae blooms.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, the North Anna Upper and Middle Branches are now experiencing a harmful algae bloom. The Upper Pamunkey Branch, which officials advised against swimming in at the beginning of the month continues to also have harmful algae.

The algae can have negative impacts on peoples skin and gastrointestinal health. Possible side effects from exposure include rashes, upset stomach, vomiting and diarrhea.

If the water looks green, health experts warn people to not make any contact with it.

Algae levels were tested on July 13 and found to be unsafe due to cyanobacteria. The portions of the lake above Rt. 208 will be tested again at the beginning of August.

Algae bloom surveillance map provided by the Virginia Department of Health. The areas in red are under a Harmful Algal Bloom Advisory.

The following areas are marked as harmful at this time: