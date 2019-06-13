1  of  5
All-clear after report of shots fired near Siegel Center

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — VCU Police are giving the all-clear after a report of gunshots near the Siegel Center.

Officers responded to W. Marshall and N. Harrison Streets around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Students were initially warned to avoid the area. About 10 minutes after police responded, they sent a message to students saying the situation had been “resolved.”

Officers tell 8News there was no evidence that anyone had been shot.

Local Events