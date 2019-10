RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Bellevue Elementary was evacuated Thursday morning after an “unusual smell” was detected at the school.

A Richmond Public Schools’ spokesperson told 8News that out of an abundance of caution, students and staff were moved to Clark Springs Elementary School.

Ten staff members were checked out by Richmond EMS at the scene.

The Richmond Fire Department gave the “all clear” after crews did not find a gas leak inside the school.