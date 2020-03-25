All Rosie’s Gaming Emporium employees will be paid through April

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Colonial Downs Group announced Wednesday morning it would continue to pay all company employees through the end of April.

Colonial Downs Group, operates Rosie’s Gaming Emporiums in Richmond, Hampton, New Kent County and Vinton, and the Colonial Downs Racetrack also in New Kent County.

Like all Virginians, we are trying to navigate through an incredibly stressful and difficult time. We want our employees to know we are taking every step possible to get them through this period, and that we value their service … We hope this announcement provides the men and women who work at Rosie’s with some peace of mind in this challenging moment. Aaron Gomes, Chief Operating Officer for Colonial Downs Group

The company also said Rosie’s Kitchens and kitchen staff would make 20,000 free “grab and go” meals for front line workers combating the coronavirus pandemic. Meals will be given in each region in the company has a facility, and will work with local officials and businesses serving the public during the outbreak.

At the same time we know that so many of our friends, family and neighbors have to be out there every day on the front line of this fight against the coronavirus. With our facilities closed, we have the capacity to help them, in our own small way, by using our kitchens to provide free meals to Virginia’s community heroes: the police officers, doctors, nurses, firefighters, grocery store employees and all those who are stepping up to serve their fellow Virginians. We will work with local leaders and businesses in the localities in which we operate to identify where we can be most helpful in this effort. We hope this partnership helps make a positive difference in the weeks ahead Aaron Gomes, Chief Operating Officer for Colonial Downs Group

They will be taking orders for the meals starting March 30, and begin producing them for pick up on April 1. For more information click here.

LATEST HEADLINES: