Allen & Allen honors 2020 Hometown Heros

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The personal injury law firm of Allen, Allen, Allen & Allen has announced the winners of the 2020 Allen & Allen Hometown Heroes Award.
This award is given to people who are nominated by their neighbors for committing acts of heroism in their community.
“I am excited to recognize this year’s class of extraordinary heroes who reflect Allen & Allen’s mission of service to others,” said Edward L. Allen, firm president. “All of these heroes have given selflessly to our communities and to others during these unprecedented times.”
More than 450 people have been given this award over the last 11 years.
Here are the 2020 Hometown Heros:
- Cameron Bailey, Kenbridge
- Carina Carden, Jarratt
- Terry Ebright, Goochland
- Laura Fielden, Newport News
- Julie Goodman, Midlothian
- Bobby Haller, Sandston
- Robert Helms, Colonial Heights
- Kim Hill, Chesterfield
- Donna Howard, Richmond
- Angie Hutchison, Richmond
- Jennifer Lewis, Chester
- Kevin Michalek, Petersburg
- Elaine Miller, Richmond
- Craig Rasmusson, Henrico
- Kerry Richardson, Richmond
- Rhonda Sneed, Highland Springs
- Patrick Terry, Richmond
- Jennifer Burns, Ruckersville
- Kate Ellwood, Earlysville
- Doris Gelbman, Charlottesville
- Casey Kerrigan, Charlottesville
- Virgil Gray, Stafford
- Renee Lundgren, Esmont
- Lisa Nowicki, Barboursville
- Tracey Reynolds, Charlottesville
- Michelle Sutton, Waynesboro
- Martha Trujillo, Charlottesville
- Neesa Hart, Stafford
- Maria Martin, Fredericksburg
2017 — Winners of Allen & Allen Hometown Heroes announced