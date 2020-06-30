Allen & Allen honors 2020 Hometown Heros

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The personal injury law firm of Allen, Allen, Allen & Allen has announced the winners of the 2020 Allen & Allen Hometown Heroes Award.

This award is given to people who are nominated by their neighbors for committing acts of heroism in their community.

“I am excited to recognize this year’s class of extraordinary heroes who reflect Allen & Allen’s mission of service to others,” said Edward L. Allen, firm president. “All of these heroes have given selflessly to our communities and to others during these unprecedented times.”

More than 450 people have been given this award over the last 11 years.

Here are the 2020 Hometown Heros:

Cameron Bailey, Kenbridge

Carina Carden, Jarratt

Terry Ebright, Goochland

Laura Fielden, Newport News

Julie Goodman, Midlothian

Bobby Haller, Sandston

Robert Helms, Colonial Heights

Kim Hill, Chesterfield

Donna Howard, Richmond

Angie Hutchison, Richmond

Jennifer Lewis, Chester

Kevin Michalek, Petersburg

Elaine Miller, Richmond

Craig Rasmusson, Henrico

Kerry Richardson, Richmond

Rhonda Sneed, Highland Springs

Patrick Terry, Richmond

Jennifer Burns, Ruckersville

Kate Ellwood, Earlysville

Doris Gelbman, Charlottesville

Casey Kerrigan, Charlottesville

Virgil Gray, Stafford

Renee Lundgren, Esmont

Lisa Nowicki, Barboursville

Tracey Reynolds, Charlottesville

Michelle Sutton, Waynesboro

Martha Trujillo, Charlottesville

Neesa Hart, Stafford

Maria Martin, Fredericksburg

To learn more about the award and this year’s winners click here.

Past hometown Heros:

2019 — Allen & Allen names 9 Richmond ‘Hometown Heroes’

2018 — ‘Hometown Heroes’ honored for kindness and heroism in community

2017 — Winners of Allen & Allen Hometown Heroes announced