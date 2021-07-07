Allen & Allen honors 2021 Hometown Heroes

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The personal injury law firm of Allen, Allen, Allen & Allen has announced the winners of its 2021 Hometown Heroes Award.

This award has been given out since 2010 and was started to celebrate the law firm’s 100th anniversary. The announcement said this award is presented to individuals who are nominated by their neighbors for committing acts of heroism in their community.

“Each year, our firm looks forward to connecting with the Hometown Heroes Award winners. These men and women are making tangible impacts across their communities, and we appreciate their efforts,” said Edward Allen, President of Allen, Allen, Allen & Allen. “At Allen & Allen, we are committed to protecting the injured and carrying out our work in service to others, and it’s clear that each of these selections truly embody those values.”

Here are the 2021 Hometown Heros:

Allie Hill, Charlottesville

Margaret Thacker, Charlottesville

Marian Dixon, Charlottesville

Morgan Astrin, Charlottesville

Art Blankenship, Fredericksburg

Chuck Eley, Fredericksburg

Shreyaa & Esha Venkat, Fredericksburg

Cristina Rameriz, Richmond

Elvira De La Cruz, Richmond

James Burrell, Richmond

James Harrisv Richmond

Josh Green, Richmond

Michael Robinsonv Richmond

Nancy Rossv Richmond

Rob Reidv Richmond

Ronald Gerberv Richmond

Sally Sylvester, Richmond

Steve Martin, Richmond

Teresa Lopez, Richmond

You can learn more about the award, along with those who received it, online here.