RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A power outage was reported Thursday evening in the area of Jefferson Davis Highway and Reyment Road in Chesterfield County.

Dominion Energy is currently on the scene and estimates that 800-900 people have been affected by the power outage.

Chesterfield Fire and Emergency Medical Services expects the outage to last for approximately six hours.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.