POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An Amelia County 18-year-old has been identified as the victim of a deadly single-vehicle crash that occurred on Feb. 1.

Virginia State Police (VSP) said 18-year-old Abigail Elizabeth Warren, of Jetersville, was driving a 2014 Mazda 6 southbound on Genito Road near Winterbrook Drive around 4 p.m. when the car ran off the side of the road to the left and hit a tree. The vehicle then caught on fire.

Warren died from her injuries at the scene.

VSP said the crash is still being investigated.