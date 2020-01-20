Amelia County Deputies danced the night away taking young girls to school dance

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Amelia County deputies stepped up and put their dancing shoes on to help young girls in the community.

Amelia County Elementary School held their annual Sweetheart Dance on Friday. It’s a dance where typically a father or father-like figure takes their little one as a date.

A group of girls didn’t have a date to the big dance, but a School Resource Officer stepped in to save the day. The SRO knew about the young girls not having dates and reached out to deputies at the Amelia Sheriff’s Office.

The deputies surprised the young girls and took them to the dance. They made sure the girls had everything from the perfect dress, to the perfect shoes, hair, make-up and nails.

The deputies arrived in style too, picking the girls up on a school bus and giving them gift bags and corsages.

The dedicated men also treated the girls to a nice meal before dancing the night away.

Crystal Holmes posted about the touching moment online saying, “These girls were smiling from ear to ear and I’m pretty certain they’ll be talking about this for days and years to come!!! Memories to be made right here.”