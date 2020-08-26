Amelia County Elementary School employee could have COVID-19

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An Amelia County Elementary School staff member is suspected of having COVID-19, Superintendent Lori Harper announced Wednesday, but the school will continue to stay open.

Harper alerted parents in a message that the employee has been on school property since classes began and could have had exposure with other community members. The school district has consulted with the local health district, which considers the risk of exposure to be “low to low moderate.”

Those who have been in close contact with the staff member have been notified, Harper said. The school board recently mandated masks for middle and high school students after another employee tested positive for the virus. It was determined that elementary school students “may have difficulties” so they were exempt from wearing masks by the school system.

Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.