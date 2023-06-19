AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — It’s officially fair season in Virginia, and Amelia County is kicking off summer with four days of fun this weekend.

Gates will open at the Amelia Court House — located at 16501 Five Forks Road — at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 22 and will run until Sunday, June 25.

The weekend will include amusement rides, a petting zoo, a car show and daily live music.

There will also be a new Kid Zone attraction with bounce houses, face painting, bubbles and balloon bending. The admission to the Kid Zone is a donation to the Amelia County Food Bank.

Unlimited ride wristbands are $25 on Thursday and Friday and regular ticket prices will be available on Saturday and Sunday. Children 3 and under get in free.

For a full daily schedule and more information, visit the fair online.