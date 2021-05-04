Amelia County parents and teachers want answers regarding fate of principal’s job

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Parents and teachers in Amelia County want answers after learning a principal’s job may be in jeopardy.

About two dozen people showed up at the Amelia County School Board office on Tuesday afternoon demanding transparency. Johnathan Cummins is currently the principal at Amelia County Elementary School and has been with the district since 2015, according to an online biography posted on the school’s website.

Parents say they were told on Monday that Cummins will no longer be serving as principal of Amelia County Elementary School, effective immediately.

8News reached out to the school board for answers and received the following statement:

“The Amelia County School Board does not and cannot comment on personnel matters. That said, we carefully weigh each decision and none are made in haste.” Amelia County School Board

Parents addressed their concerns at Monday’s school board meeting, but members did not make any comments.

On Tuesday, 8News saw signs lining the lawn of the elementary school. The signs read, “We love you Cummins, always will. Your ACES teachers.”

Stay with 8News as we continue to follow this developing story.