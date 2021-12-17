Amelia County Public Schools accidentally gives out hams with June expiration

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Amelia County Public Schools announced that it distributed holiday hams with a June expiration date on Thursday.

The hams were given out on Dec. 16, as part of its winter break meal bags. The district said it was unaware the hams had an expiration date of June 5, 2021.

ACPS said it spoke with the supplier and discovered these hams were part of a factory over-production and frozen. They were delivered to the school district on Dec. 13 and refrigerated until they were distributed on Thursday.

While Amelia County Schools said most of the hams were still frozen when they were distributed some had begun to thaw. The district was told they are safe to eat 7 days after the vacuum seal has been broken.

“We apologize for this inconvenience and hope that the Winter Break meal bags bring comfort and assistance to your family during these challenging times,” the district said in a Facebook post and letter to families.