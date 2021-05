AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — There will be no after-school athletics or extracurricular activities for Amelia County Public Schools students through the end of the week. This decision comes in anticipation of possible gas shortages.

The school district shared a post on Tuesday saying that out of an abundance of caution they were cancelling the activities to help lessen chances for fuel shortages.

The post states that they will continue making updates as needed.