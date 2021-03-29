Amelia County Public Schools hosting info meeting on 2021-22 school year

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Amelia County Public Schools will be hosting an in-person and virtual meeting Tuesday regarding plans for the 2021-22 school year.

The school district said they will share information highlighting learning options for the upcoming school year. Parents have two options to choose from, in-person learning five days a week or fully remote instruction through Virtual Virginia.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. at Amelia County High School and will be live-streamed on Facebook. Parents can submit questions to Dr. Cynthia Reasoner at reasonerc@ameliaschools.com or (804) 561-2621.