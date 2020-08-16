Amelia County Public Schools still reopening schools on Monday after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Amelia County Public Schools announced Saturday that a staff member who was on school grounds last week has tested positive for COVID-19.

The announcement said the staff member was on the premise on Aug. 10 and 11, and only had direct contact with tow other employees who are now in quarantine. The district added multiple areas of Amelia County Elementary school have received an additional deep cleaning.

Despite the recent case, the ACPS said it will still be reopening schools on Monday since the Piedmont Health District said it could reopen as long as the county “continues to have a low incidence of COVID-19.”

“If the Piedmont Health District recommendations change, Amelia County Public Schools will make appropriate changes,” the announcement said.

The district said if a parent wants to switch hybrid in-person instruction to virtual instruction, they can do that by contacting their child’s school on Monday.

