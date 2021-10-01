Amelia County Public Schools warns students about participating in disruptive TikTok challenges

FILE – In this Sept. 28, 2020 file photo, a view of the TikTok app logo, in Tokyo. The Biden administration is putting on hold a deal brokered by the Trump administration that would have had Oracle and Walmart buying a big stake in popular video app TikTok, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC/AP) — Amelia County Public Schools says TikTok challenges that disrupt the educational environment are not funny and could result in criminal charges for students who choose to participate.

The school system posted a message on Facebook for parents and students regarding social media challenges.

“Students may perceive these TikTok challenges as funny, or something for which there will be no consequences, when in reality, participation in these challenges may result in permanent school record, retention, expulsion, restitution, and a criminal record.”

ACPS said they are in contact with the county sheriff’s office and the commonwealth attorney’s office in case a student participates in one of these challenges.

Most recently, the “devious licks” challenge has swept social media in the last few weeks plaguing principals and school district administrators.

Last month, a spokesperson said TikTok was removing “devious licks” content and redirecting hashtags and search results to its guidelines to discourage the behavior and that it doesn’t allow content that “promotes or enables criminal activities.”