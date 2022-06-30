AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A salon owner in Amelia Court House won $200,000 on a Virginia Lottery scratch-off ticket earlier this week.

Elizabeth McCabe visited her local 7-Eleven on Patrick Henry Highway with her husband one morning to pick up some coffee. That day, she also picked up a scratch-off. After looking it over with her husband, she quickly realized that she won big.

“I really didn’t think that I was a winner,” McCabe told Lottery officials.

After waiting the entire weekend to double-check with the Virginia Lottery, her hopes were confirmed, and she said she was at a loss for words.

Elizabeth McCabe. (Courtesy of Virginia Lottery)

“Monday morning, I waited patiently for the lottery place to open up, and I called and she told me to scratch off the bottom and read the letters. And I did and she said congratulations and I said congratulations of what,” McCabe said.

She said her win has brought her one step closer to her goals of being debt-free. Immediately after her win, she paid off her home and relieved some of her credit card debt. Despite her earnings, she wants people to know that she is still the same down-to-earth Elizabeth that people know.

“It hasn’t changed me at all. I had one friend message me and said, you know, congratulations girl, don’t quit doing hair,” McCabe said. “Girl, I can’t afford to quit doing hair. I love doing hair — that’s always been my passion.”

Her odds of winning the Monopoly Fortunes scratch-off that she purchased were one in 2,040,000. McCabe said she will continue to purchase scratch-off tickets from the Virginia Lottery with the hopes that she will win again.