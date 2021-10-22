Amelia County schools adds more student days off, teacher workdays to the calendar

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Amelia County Public Schools students will have three extra days off this school year. The school district announced the calendar changes on Friday.

Teachers and staff will report to schools for a workday. There will be no virtual learning during these days.

Two of the days, Monday, Nov. 22 and Tuesday, Nov. 23 are during Thanksgiving week. The third day is Feb. 18.

A message to families explains that the days off are to give staff time for training and planning. They state that the school year has brought unprecedented challenges for teachers and their students.

Other school districts like the City of Richmond Public Schools have also implemented more time off into the school year after the start of the school year proved taxing on the school community.