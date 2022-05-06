AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Amelia County Public Schools announced that schools will close early today due to the enhanced risk of severe weather.

In a tweet this morning, ACPS announced that schools throughout the county would be dismissed early.

The announcement is in response to the severe weather expected to move through central Virginia starting at around 3:00 p.m.

The dismissal times for individual schools are below:

ACHS will dismiss at 1:20 p.m.

ACMS will dismiss at 1:30 p.m.

ACES will dismiss at 1:40 p.m.

“We want to make sure that students are home safe before the severe [weather] begins,” the tweet said.