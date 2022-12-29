AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police say an Amelia County sheriff’s deputy was shot Wednesday night while serving warrants on a wanted person.

The deputy was called to a home in the 13500 block of West Lane in Amelia County at 6:08 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28 to conduct a welfare check, Virginia State Police (VSP) said. Upon arrival, the deputy confirmed the male subject was wanted on a felony arrest warrant and two misdemeanor warrants.

Two additional Virginia State Police troopers responded to assist. After entering, VSP said shots were exchanged between authorities and the wanted person. Both the deputy and the wanted person were shot.

The wanted male died at the scene.

The deputy was flown from the scene by Virginia State Police Med-Flight helicopter to Chippenham Hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

There were other people inside the home at the time of the shooting, but there were no injuries reported.

Neither VSP trooper was injured. The trooper involved in the shooting was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. This is in accordance with state police policy.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Richmond Field Office is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story, stick with 8News for updates.