Amelia County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman with dementia

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Amelia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing elderly woman with dementia.

Mary Scott Baker, who lives in the 9800 block of South Amelia Ave., was last seen at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, walking away from her home.

Baker was wearing blue jeans, a pink sweatshirt and black tennis shoes. She is described as 5’3 to 5’5 feet tall, has greyish blond hair, and haze eyes. She is 79 years old.

If you have any information or have seen Baker, call the Amelia County Sheriff’s Offfice at 804-561-2118.

