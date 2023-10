AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An episode of Wheel of Fortune airing this week will feature a local contestant hoping for her chance to win big.

Hailing from Amelia County, Alexus El will play for all the glory on Thursday night’s episode of Wheel of Fortune.

The episode airs at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26.

The game show is currently in its 41st Season.