Amelia couple offers RV to Chesterfield health care workers trying to self-isolate from family

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An Amelia County couple is using their RV to help medical personnel during the coronavirus pandemic.

Beth and her husband, Bob Lilljedahl, are not using their camper like they usually do this time of year since parks are closed, so they found a better use for it.

“We feel a little helpless during all this,” said Beth Lilljedahl.

After seeing a news article about the Facebook group, RVs 4 MDs to Fight the Coronavirus, they found a purpose for the 24-foot camper that was sitting in their front yard.

“We said, you know what? I think it’s a better thing to do to lend it to the health care family in order for them to be safe,” said Beth Lilljedahl.

The Facebook group connects medical personnel across the country with local RV owners so the healthcare workers on the frontlines of COVID-19 can have a place to stay without coming in contact with their families. The group has nearly 30,000 members as of Tuesday.

The Lilljedahls were matched with Dindo and Bella Zayas of Chester. The couple are respiratory therapists with a young son and a new baby at home.

“She actually just had a baby last week and he was still working, so he’s the one who was actually staying in the camper,” said Beth Lilljedahl.

They drove the RV to Chester and set up the temporary home in the Zayas’ front yard.

“They have never had a camper before so he (Bob Lilljedahl) had to talk through with the husband as far as using the heat and other things,” said Beth Lilljedahl.

“It’s a good feeling to be able to help somebody,” said Bob Lilljedahl.

The Lilljedhals told the Zayas they can keep the RV as long as they need it.

