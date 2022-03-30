AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)– A man has been left with thousands of dollars in damage to his home after his wood chimney caught on fire Tuesday.

Amelia County resident Brian Handy told 8News he takes care of his mother who has dementia. They were watching television together Tuesday when Handy said he smelled something strange and noticed smoke in the kitchen area.

“When I smelt it, I was like, no, there’s something wrong,” Handy said. “I came to the stove and noticed that it was smoking behind the stove and between the wall.”

The chimney, which separates the kitchen and the dining area showed a temperature of over 250 degrees. Handy said if he had not jumped into action, the home could have been gone.

“I thought I was going to lose the house,” Handy said.

Damage to Handy’s home after chimney fire

Smoke in Handy’s home after chimney fire

Pieces of Handy’s home removed, carted off in a wheelbarrow

Handy ended up waking up his girlfriend who noticed smoke coming from the chimney outside as well. He called Amelia County Sheriff’s office, who said his call came in at 11:41 a.m.

Handy said two firefighters with the Amelia County Volunteer Fire Department arrived initially but in total, seven went out to the home.

“As soon as they paged it out, I would say within a minute and a half, two guys showed up,” Handy said.

Handy described when firefighters used a hatchet to rip out the siding.

“There was a lot of smoke when it started. As soon as they got here, it got really smoky,” Handy said. “One of them asked if I had a hose, turned on the water for the garden hose, and they just started ripping everything apart.”

Handy was left with a gaping hole right by his dining room table and pieces of the chimney are scattered everywhere in the backyard. In total, he said he was left with $15,000 in damage. He ended up boarding up the hole in the meantime.

Handy is waiting for the fire department to issue a report on the cause of the fire, and said he hopes the insurance company will cover it.

“I still love burning wood. I enjoy it, but it’s going to be expensive,” Handy said.

He encouraged others with wood chimneys to make sure they are kept cleaned out. In addition, Handy said he plans to have more smoke detectors in his home moving forward.