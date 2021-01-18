Amelia police investigating racist propaganda distributed around the county

AMELIA, Va. (WRIC) — Investigators with the Amelia County Sheriff’s Office are looking for information about who is behind the distribution of racist propaganda found in the county.
In a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office on Monday, deputies were made aware of a letter referencing “White pride,” a phrase often tied to white supremacy, found in the county’s village area.
The sheriff’s office called the propaganda “Unsettling” and said “Please know that our office is concerned about this.”
Anyone with information about the distribution of the letter or who may be behind the letter are encouraged to contact the Amelia County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 561-2118.
