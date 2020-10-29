Amelia schools closed, Buckingham schools virtual Thursday ahead of Zeta remnants

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Amelia County and Buckingham County Public Schools will be closed Thursday due to inclement weather.

The school districts announced Wednesday night that the anticipation of heavy rain and gusty winds resulted in the decision.

Amelia County Schools adds that no virtual instruction will take place. Buckingham Schools will operate on a virtual learning mode for all students and employees, however.

