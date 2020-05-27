American Red Cross in need of donors to prevent blood shortage

(WRIC) — To prevent another shortage, the American Red Cross said on Wednesday that they are in need of blood donors.
As hospitals resume non-essential surgeries, the demand for blood has grown. With many businesses still closed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, blood drives have been canceled.
The Red Cross says people who are healthy can still schedule an appointment to donate. The organization did experience a blood shortage at the start of the pandemic.
Click here for more information on the American Red Cross in Virginia.
