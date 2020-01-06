‘America’s Most Wanted’ fugitive who tied up woman, stole her car in Chesterfield sentenced

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Michael Eugene Moore, the suspect in an armed abduction in Chesterfield last year, will serve more than 20 years behind bars.

Moore was accused of tying up a woman outside an assisted living facility and stealing her car on Jan. 19. He was charged with carjacking and was sentenced to 50 years, with 35 years suspended. He was also charged and convicted of abduction, a sentence of 10 years. Additionally, Moore was charged with the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, a sentence that carries 3 years for the offense and by law requires 5 years for the second.

Prosecutors said the abduction charge is running concurrently with the carjacking charge.

In total, Moore will serve 23 years in prison.

Moore said he was a nervous wreck on the stand and he regrets what he did. He later asked the victim of the armed abduction for forgiveness.

RELATED: ‘I broke down at first’: Estranged wife of man arrested in Florida standoff speaks

“I just want to tell her I’m sorry for scaring her that day,” Moore said when asked what he wanted to say to the victim. “I had no intentions of hurting anyone. I’m glad no one was hurt that day. I wanted to ask if she can find it in her heart to forgive me. I’m not that guy.”

Moore’s lawyer said he is schizophrenic, bi-polar, and suffers from paranoia. He adds that Moore, who has a 4-year-old boy named Logan, has a hard time dealing with the stresses of life.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man who allegedly tied up woman, stole her car in Chesterfield facing new charges

Melissa Hoy, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney, said the victim has been traumatized for the past year as a result of the abduction and she deserved closure. She believes the victim will be satisfied with the sentencing. Hoy added that the victim did not appear in court.

The judge presiding over the case addressed Moore about his actions and past run-ins with law enforcement.

JUST IN: Michael Eugene Moore will serve 23 years in prison for tying up a woman at gun point and stealing her car last January in Chesterfield. Full story tonight on @8NEWS at 5:30 pm and 11 pm.



Details here ➡️ https://t.co/DoT60aOtlZ pic.twitter.com/i2dZGiAbgn — Sierra Fox (@Sierra8News) January 6, 2020

“Your record is not good,” the judge said. “Your record says what you are. It’s bad. You’re a person who’s done a lot of bad things.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘America’s Most Wanted’ fugitive who tied up woman, stole her car in Chesterfield facing more charges

Moore, 47, was once featured on the TV show America’s Most Wanted, after he was accused by authorities of stabbing his wife repeatedly and abducting their 5-year-old daughter in March of 1996.

LATEST STORIES: