Amid changes made for safety, Goochland Drive-In Theater reopens May 1

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Those looking for a source of entertainment outside the comforts of their home may consider taking a drive to a Goochland County staple for a night of double features.

The Goochland Drive-In is set to open for the first time this year on Friday with a lot of safety precautions in place. People are still ‘super excited,’ however, to get out of the house for some entertainment.

“Everybody’s been cooped up, so you can just get out and enjoy life,” said Justice Williams.

Tickets are already sold out for opening weekend, which will show a double feature. Tickets went fast, but Williams told 8News he was able to snag a few to ensure a night out of the house.

“I had set a reminder in my phone so I wouldn’t forget, and it went off so I said ‘oh let me get on my phone,'” he said. “So, I was sitting there once 6 o’ clock hit, I kept refreshing it, I was able to get the tickets and I refreshed it one more time and they were sold out.”

Selling out is good news for Goochland Drive-In owner John Heidel. While demand was high, Heidel says social distancing has and will remain a priority.

“We’ll average 12 feet or more between cars,” he said.

That also means no snack bar will be available come Friday night. As for tickets, only half of the lot’s full capacity were sold. 8News what led to the decision to sell 50 percent of tickets?

“We’ve taken the profits out of it, basically,” Heidel said. “We just wanna provide a place for folks to come out, enjoy themselves, and practice social distancing.”

It’s a sentiment that Williams, and others, appreciate.

“Everybody’s going to have a good time, he did everything he could to make it as safe as possible,” Williams said. “So, you don’t have anything to worry about coming out.”

