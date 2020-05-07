Amtrak riders will be required to wear face masks

(WRIC) — Amtrak is following the lead of several airports and stores.

Beginning May 11, Amtrak is requiring all customers in stations, on trains, and thruway buses to wear facial coverings. The removal of face masks by customers will be allowed in designated eating areas, their private rooms, or seated alone or with their companion in their own pair of seats.

Amtrak adds that small children who are not able to keep their face mask on are exempt from the new policy.

“The safety of Amtrak’s customers and employees is our top priority and requiring a facial

covering is one more way we can protect everyone,” Amtrak President and CEO Bill Flynn said.

“Amtrak continues to operate as an essential service for those who must travel during this public

health crisis. Our services will be even more critical as our nation recovers.”

Amtrak noted that the company continues to take extra steps to sanitize stations and trains by adhering to the following:

Limiting bookings: To help maintain CDC recommendations for physical distancing

onboard trains, we have temporarily reduced Coach and Business class sales to 50%

capacity.

Going cashless: As an added measure to ensure the health and safety of our customers and employees, we are temporarily accepting only cashless payments in stations and on trains.

and employees, we are temporarily accepting only cashless payments in stations and on

trains.

and employees, we are temporarily accepting only cashless payments in stations and on trains. Promoting physical distancing: Signage has been displayed at several of our busiest

staffed stations to indicate safe distances in high customer traffic areas such as waiting rooms, in front ticket offices, at the base/top of escalators, lounge entrances, etc. In addition, clear protective barriers have been retrofitted at staffed stations where there are no current glass barriers.

Updating food and beverage service: We are temporarily offering Flexible Dining service in the dining or lounge car on all long-distance routes (except Auto Train) and encouraging all Sleeping Car customers to select optional room service for their meals. In addition, we are limiting seating in dining and café areas.

Click here for more information on how Amtrak is working to maintain a safe environment for riders.

