SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An Amtrak train on its way to Richmond was temporarily stopped after hitting an occupied vehicle in Sussex County on Nov. 17.

At approximately 3 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, the 80 Carolinian traveling from Charlotte to New York was temporarily disrupted in Sussex County after it struck an occupied car that was on the track, according to Amtrak officials.

At the time of the incident, 290 passengers were on the train but none have been reported injured. The condition of the occupants of the vehicle is not yet known.

Amtrak did not say when the crash took place or how long the train was stopped for, but said that the train continued heading north at around 3:35 p.m. Thursday.

Amtrak is working with local law enforcement to investigate this incident.

This is an ongoing story, stay with 8News for updates.