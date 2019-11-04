Animals dead, family displaced after Henrico house fire

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A family is being assisted by The American Red Cross after an intense house fire.

Crews were called to the home on Wilde Lake Drive in Short Pump around 3:30 p.m.

Officials tell us heavy smoke was seen coming from the garage, and it was determined the fire started in the kitchen.

No one was home at the time, but 2 dogs and a cat did not make it out of the home alive according to Henrico fire.

More than 30 first responders were called to the scene, the blaze was under control quickly.

The home took serious fire and smoke damage.

An investigation into the blaze is underway.

