Annual Virginia N-F Walk goes virtual Saturday

In the past, hundreds have attended the Richmond walk to raise awareness about NF, which stands for Neurofibromatosis. It’s a disorder where tumors grow on the nerves, spine or brain.

A local group’s annual fundraising walk for a cure won’t be halted by COVID-19. This year’s “Shine a Light NF Walk Virginia” will go virtual on Saturday.

“It’s going to be a fun day,” said organizer Teresa Williams. “It’s going to be a little different like everything this year but we’re going to make the best of it. And, I believe more people can join this way.”

8News Investigator Kerri O’Brien has emceed the event for over five years now and participants can still catch her during the virtual event on Facebook. You will also get to hear from survivors in our area and meet the fundraising teams.

The virtual event on Facebook kicks off at 10 a.m. on the Shine a Light NF Walk Virginia Facebook event page and via their Instagram story through the Shine a Light NF Walk account.

The event is personal for Williams. The Chesterfield mom’s daughter Mariah suffers from it. She has had numerous surgeries causing a variety of life-altering complications and health issues. Yet, there is new hope.

Williams told 8News the fundraising efforts recently led to the first ever FDA approved treatment called Koselugo.

“When you work hard for something and you don’t see results, you’re kind is this worth doing? But all the hard work we’ve put in to this over the last few years, we’re seeing results,” she said.

8News was also told clinicians and scientists are optimistic that with funding for more research, more actionable treatment options to improve the lives of the 2.5 million people living with NF will be attainable.

The Virginia group is hoping to raise $50,000 and is really close to their goal. Those interested can donate here. After the Facebook event everyone is encouraged to walk safely in their own neighborhood and share photos on Facebook and Instagram using the tag @shinealightnfwalk and #EndNF.