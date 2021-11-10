Applications being accepted for virtual learning in Dinwiddie County

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Dinwiddie County students who want to learn virtually for the 2022-23 school year can fill out an application online.

The district will offer face-to-face and virtual learning through the Dinwiddie Virtual Academy. Applications for the academy are due by 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 17.

Kindergarten to 8th graders must commit to a full year, while high school students can commit to just a semester.

Families will be notified no later than March 11 if their child is accepted.