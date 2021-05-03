Applications for Small Business Administration’s Restaurant Revitalization Fund open today

FILE – In this March 16, 2021 file photo, a sign advertises a restaurant opening in Santa Monica, Calif. California will allow indoor concerts, theater performances and other private gatherings starting April 15, 2021, as the rate of people testing positive for the coronavirus in the state nears a record low. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez,File)

(WRIC) — Starting today, May 3, restaurant owners can register for the Small Business Administration’s Restaurant Revitalization Fund. Applications will open at noon.

The recent American Rescue Plan created this fund to help restaurants and other eligible businesses keep their doors open. Eligible businesses include:

Restaurants

Food stands, food trucks, food carts

Caterers

Bars, saloons, lounges, taverns

Snack and nonalcoholic beverage bars

Bakeries (onsite sales to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts)

Brewpubs, tasting rooms, taprooms (onsite sales to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts)

Breweries and/or microbreweries (onsite sales to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts)

Wineries and distilleries (onsite sales to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts)

Inns (onsite sales of food and beverage to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts)

Licensed facilities or premises of a beverage alcohol producer where the public may taste, sample, or purchase products

Restaurants can get reimbursed the amount equal to their pandemic-related revenue loss. This is up to 10 million dollars per business.

Recipients are not required to repay the funding as long as funds are used for eligible uses no later than March 11, 2023, SBA said. CLICK HERE to apply.