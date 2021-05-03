Applications for Small Business Administration’s Restaurant Revitalization Fund open today

(WRIC) — Starting today, May 3, restaurant owners can register for the Small Business Administration’s Restaurant Revitalization Fund. Applications will open at noon.
The recent American Rescue Plan created this fund to help restaurants and other eligible businesses keep their doors open. Eligible businesses include:
- Restaurants
- Food stands, food trucks, food carts
- Caterers
- Bars, saloons, lounges, taverns
- Snack and nonalcoholic beverage bars
- Bakeries (onsite sales to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts)
- Brewpubs, tasting rooms, taprooms (onsite sales to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts)
- Breweries and/or microbreweries (onsite sales to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts)
- Wineries and distilleries (onsite sales to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts)
- Inns (onsite sales of food and beverage to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts)
- Licensed facilities or premises of a beverage alcohol producer where the public may taste, sample, or purchase products
Restaurants can get reimbursed the amount equal to their pandemic-related revenue loss. This is up to 10 million dollars per business.
Recipients are not required to repay the funding as long as funds are used for eligible uses no later than March 11, 2023, SBA said. CLICK HERE to apply.